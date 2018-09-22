Viewers tour newsroom for Global Calgary Doors Open YYC

It was chance to peek behind the curtain and find out what really goes on inside many Calgary businesses on Saturday.

The 7th annual Doors Open YYC featured hospitals, fire stations, the city’s archives, a brewing company, a water treatment plant, a bird sanctuary, Canada Olympic Park and even Global Calgary.

It’s one of our favourite days of the year, Doors Open YYC! Here’s a sneak peak at what our booked tours are getting to see today! #DOYYC #YYC #Calgary @doorsopenyyc pic.twitter.com/GkDhWF0g46 — Global Calgary (@GlobalCalgary) September 22, 2018

About 140 viewers came through the doors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for tours around Global Calgary’s newsroom, control room and studios. Guides explained how we get story ideas and how different roles come into play in a breaking news situation.

Kids got to experience the effects of an invisibility cloak as anchors demonstrated how green screen magic works.

