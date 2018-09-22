Doors Open YYC
Viewers tour newsroom for Global Calgary Doors Open YYC

WATCH: Global News Calgary viewers got the chance to take a look behind the scenes on Saturday and see how the news gets made every day.

It was chance to peek behind the curtain and find out what really goes on inside many Calgary businesses on Saturday.

The 7th annual Doors Open YYC featured hospitals, fire stations, the city’s archives, a brewing company, a water treatment plant, a bird sanctuary, Canada Olympic Park and even Global Calgary.

About 140 viewers came through the doors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for tours around Global Calgary’s newsroom, control room and studios. Guides explained how we get story ideas and how different roles come into play in a breaking news situation.

The 7th annual Doors Open YYC featured tours of Global Calgary.

Global News

Kids got to experience the effects of an invisibility cloak as anchors demonstrated how green screen magic works.

WATCH: Leslie Horton gives a sneak peak of Global Calgary.

Global News