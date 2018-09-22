Fans transform into their heroes at Forest City ComiCon in London

Forest City ComiCon made its annual hometown appearance on Saturday as a number of costumed characters flocked to the London Convention Centre.

Along with comic lovers, the convention also featured fans of television, video games, movies and many other art forms.

Most noticeable among the crowd were those dressed in cosplay.

“These are fan-built costumes based on their favourite superheroes, TV characters,” explained John Houghton, committee member with Forest City ComiCon

“You never know what you’re going to see next.”

“I like to show off what I can do,” said Paul Zappitelli, who showed up to ComiCon dressed as a NCR Ranger from the video game Fallout: New Vegas.

“I sell this for a living, so it’s a good place to showcase my work,” added Zappitelli, speaking of his custom art business Zappit Props.

Edgar Castro, who dressed as Marvel character Deadpool, came for the family-friendly atmosphere.

“My kids love ComiCon,” Castro said. “It’s very nice because they can have fun.”

Now in its fourth season, Hougton added that Forest City ComiCon focused on maintaining safe and fun atmosphere — something that was achieved through the convention’s cosplay contest, which was split into differing tiers in order to level the playing field.

“We don’t want competition to overshadow the fun,” said Houghton.

Closing events take place Saturday night, with the convention drawing to a close at 11 p.m.