The fantastical second-annual Comic-Con beams up to Kelowna this weekend

The second annual Kelowna Comic-Con is set to be bigger and better than last year’s inaugural convention.

A larger space at the Kelowna Curling Club, about 100 vendors, more artists and a lot more pop-culture fans are expected to attend the weekend-long fantastical festivities.

Whether you’re into Star Trek, anime, cosplay, comic books, fantasy, horror or gaming, this event is a one-stop shop.

The organizer of the event, Mike Kay, says Comic-Con is for everyone. “Think about your favourite show, your favourite movie, now or even in the past,” Kay said, “and I can pretty much guarantee there is something here for you that you will be excited to see.”

Conventions such as the Kelowna Comic-Con are considered non-judgmental, inclusive environments. “It’s a very safe space here and it’s an understanding community,” Kay said.

Eight celebrity guests are in attendance throughout the weekend including Denise Crosby, who is best known for her role as Security Chief Tasha Yar in season one of Star Trek: The Next Generation, which debuted in 1987.

“I’ve made two documentaries called Trekkies and Trekkies 2 about the experience of what this means to people and giving fans a chance to tell their story,” Crosby said.

The actor visits about 10 conventions a year, meeting loyal Trekkie fans all around the world.

The Kelowna Comic-Con includes a board game and video game section as well as a cosplay contest, along with much more. Over 2,000 people are expected to visit throughout the weekend.