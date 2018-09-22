Canada
Pedestrian, 68, dead after being struck by vehicle in Costco parking lot

Terrebonne police investigate after a 68-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in a Costco parking lot. Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.

A 68-year-old woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in parking lot in Terrebonne.

Terrebonne police say the incident happened at around 11 a.m. Friday, in the parking lot of a Costco store on Montée des Pionniers.

When officers arrived at the scene, they attempted to revive the woman who was lying on the ground.

She was rushed to hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

The 72-year-old driver of the minivan involved in the collision met with investigators on Friday.

 Terrebonne police told Global News the crash appears to have been accidental, as it was a low-speed impact and it was raining heavily at the time.

A coroner will decide whether or not to request an autopsy.

 

