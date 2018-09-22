Pedestrian, 68, dead after being struck by vehicle in Costco parking lot

A 68-year-old woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in parking lot in Terrebonne.

Terrebonne police say the incident happened at around 11 a.m. Friday, in the parking lot of a Costco store on Montée des Pionniers.

When officers arrived at the scene, they attempted to revive the woman who was lying on the ground.

READ MORE: 4 Montreal pedestrians hit in 48 hours, prompting calls for better safety measures

She was rushed to hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

The 72-year-old driver of the minivan involved in the collision met with investigators on Friday.

WATCH: Outremont tests out 3D crosswalk in hopes of slowing down drivers

Terrebonne police told Global News the crash appears to have been accidental, as it was a low-speed impact and it was raining heavily at the time.

A coroner will decide whether or not to request an autopsy.