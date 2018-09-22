Teen’s body recovered from northern Alberta lake after 3-week search

Nearly three weeks after a 16-year-old boy fell off a boat and into northern Alberta’s Gregoire Lake, the RCMP said his body has been recovered.

Police issued a news release late Friday night in which they said the body was discovered earlier in the evening.

“Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the family, friends and all of the people who have been impacted by this tragedy,” Wood Buffalo RCMP said in the news release. “The RCMP would like to thank the community for their compassion and support shown to the family during this difficult time, and to the search teams.

“Our thoughts remain with the boy’s family.”

On Sept. 1, Mounties received a call for help from a concerned boater at around 3:20 p.m. The boater reported seeing the teen fall from a boat and into the water. The boat that the boy was believed to be on was later found on shore.

Police, firefighters, sniffer dogs and a mapping and surveying team were among the resources deployed to help with the search effort.

If anyone affected by the tragedy needs support, police said they can call Wood Buffalo Victim Services at 1.780.788.4250.

