Football aplenty in the Okanagan this weekend

It’s football season, and several games are taking place in the Okanagan this weekend.

At the junior level, the Okanagan Sun (3-2-1) will host the Valley Huskers of Chilliwack (4-2-0) at the Apple Bowl on Saturday at 7 p.m.

The B.C. Football Conference is having arguably its best season, competition-wise, in 18 years, if not longer. With just four weeks left in the season, the top five teams are separated by just two points. The top four teams make the playoffs.

On August 18th, the Huskers edged the visiting Sun 22-18.

In BCFC standings, the Huskers (8 points) are tied for first with the Vancouver Island Raiders (4-2-0). The Sun and Westshore Rebels (7 points each) are tied for third, with the Langley Rams (3-3-0, 6 points) in sixth. The Kamloops Broncos (0-6-0) are seventh and last.

HIGH SCHOOL

At the high school level, at the 3A level, the Kelowna Owls (0-0-0) are hosting the Terry Fox Ravens (0-0-0) on Friday, 4 p.m., at the Apple Bowl.

Also Friday, although it’s an away game, Mount Boucherie (0-0-0) is in Burnaby playing St. Thomas More (0-0-0).

At the 2A level, Friday’s games included Clarence Fulton (0-0-0) of Vernon hosting Langley (0-0-0) in a 2 p.m. contest and Vernon (0-0-0) visiting Salmon Arm (0-0-0) in a 6 p.m. mach at Little Mountain.