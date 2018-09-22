Queen’s University homecoming brings new challenges for Kingston Police

A party is approaching that welcomes current, future, and former students to Queen’s Unversity for a weekend filled with festivities.

On October 19, Queen’s Homecoming will ensue, which has Kingston Police preparing for the crowds and parties weeks in advance.

The issues the police force faces include stopping students and others from impeding traffic and climbing onto the roofs of houses, said Kingston Police Staff Sgt. Chris Scott. He continued by reflecting on previous years and explaining how the annual concert causes havoc because concertgoers tend to leave early and congregate in uncontrolled areas of the campus.

“We don’t want to make it look like a military barrack where everyone is walled,” said Scott

Kingston Police will use barricades in specific areas on the campus to ensure students are clear of traffic, a technique that was used successfully during Frosh Week in early September. Another tool that the police force used during that week was a new bylaw called ‘the nuisance’ bylaw, which resulted in the summoning of 120 students.

There will be around 280 personnel deployed for homecoming as a way to ensure the safety for everyone on campus that weekend, said Kingston Police.