London Knights set to start regular season, but have some question marks

The London and Windsor rivalry is alive and well. Two teams who once faced each other almost 30 times in a single season and represent the last two Ontario Hockey League clubs to capture the Memorial Cup Trophy, are headed in the same direction at the same time. Both are trending upward in a hurry.

Once NHL rosters sort themselves out, the Knights will have a clear picture of exactly who will be where throughout their lineup. The Spitfires’ crystal ball became less cloudy when the Vancouver Canucks returned Michael DiPietro to Windsor’s ranks.

The Spitfires opened 2018-19 on Thursday with a 4-3 overtime victory over the Guelph Storm. Luke Kutkevicius netted the winner after 16-year-old rookie Will Cuylie tied the game in the third period. Cuylie will be a force to deal with right from the start of his OHL career. Windsor can get scoring from anywhere in their lineup and they boast a deep defence that was made even better with the acquisition of Sean Allen from the Oshawa Generals in the summer.

Some of London’s young players will have an opportunity to play important minutes right away this year, but they also boast a very good defence that could become even better depending on the futures of Evan Bouchard and Adam Boqvist.

Jordan Kooy returned from training camp with Vegas after suffering a minor injury. He will be the go-to guy between the pipes early on and could form a 1 and 1A tandem with Joseph Raaymakers should the Chatham native return from Columbus.

The boys in the big league

Five London Knights remain with National Hockey League teams. Evan Bouchard has played over 22 minutes in each of two pre-season games. He has scored a goal, he has assisted on a Connor McDavid goal and he is a plus-5. As far as report cards go, that’s a few A-plusses. It’s early, but with that kind of a beginning, Bouchard is earning a long look at training camp.

Alex Formenton started last year in Ottawa with the Senators. He played the Hockeyville game in Lucan and caused questions to be asked like, “Is that as close as he will get to playing in London this year?” Senators’ coach, Guy Boucher, has already proclaimed that the King City native, “has McDavid-type of speed.” Throw in the fact that Ottawa owner Eugene Melnyk more than hinted that the Senators could have as many as ten rookies in the lineup and Formenton is also a guy set for a long look.

Adam Boqvist is in Chicago. An article by Austin Siegel on chicagoblackhawks.com this week stated that, “While Boqvist may be out of time with the Blackhawks, as he’s expected to report to the London Knights…” his timetable may have changed. Chicago defenceman Connor Murphy has a back injury and could miss three months. Will that cause the ‘Hawks to start Boqvist in the NHL and if he starts there, will he stay there? Both are valid questions.

Liam Foudy and goaltender Joseph Raaymakers remain with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Raaymakers is a 20-year-old impressed at the Traverse City tournament and again in a period of work in pre-season, where he stopped every shot he faced. Raaymakers is a free agent and playing for a contract. Foudy also impressed in Traverse City after he became the Jackets’ first round pick in 2018. He played in the same game that Raaymakers did and scored Columbus’ fourth goal of the game.

Pre-season points

Matvey Guskov led the Knights in pre-season scoring with a goal and five assists. His goal came in Sarnia as part of a six-goal second period that brought London back from a 2-0 deficit with a very young lineup. Tonio Stranges had four goals in three games that included a two-goal effort in Komoka in London’s pre-season finale against the Erie Otters. One of those goals was a spin-around backhand that had more than a few fans turning to the person beside them in the stands and shaking their heads.

Rookie debuts

Luke Evangelista, Tonio Stranges, Sahil Panwar, Matvey Gusko, Gerard Keane and Vladislav Kolyachonok all make their first regular season appearances in a London Knights uniform. That’s a long list, but soon to be a very distinguished one.

Next up

The Knights’ schedule is quiet for a calendar week. They will host the defending Western Conference champion Soo Greyhounds on September 28, at Budweiser Gardens and then play their first road game in Flint against the Firebirds on September 29. Both games will be available on 980 CFPL, at www.980cfpl.ca and on the RadioPlayer Canada app beginning at 6:30 p.m. with the pre-game show.