Jesse’s Journey host 5-ton plane pull to support Duchenne muscular dystrophy research

A London-based charity will be performing a superhero feat to raise money for an even more heroic cause.

On Saturday, Jessie’s Journey will be inviting teams of five to pull a 10,000-pound plane in support of Duchenne muscular dystrophy research.

The pull is being held at London’s Jet Aircraft Museum where those attending will attempt to pull a restored Canadian T33 aircraft across the museum’s apron.

Peter Garland of Jesse’s Journey said they originally got the idea of a plane pull after seeing a similar event held in Toronto.

“It turns out that the people at Western University’s commercial aviation management program had been doing the same thing for a couple years,” said Garland, adding that a collaboration between the program and Jesse’s Journey was formed shortly thereafter.

Along with the charity’s first plane pull, 2018 also marks the 20th anniversary since John Davidson, father of Jesse Davidson, made his walk across Canada.

“This is the year that we’re going to give our 10th million dollar to Duchenne research,” added Garland.

WATCH: John Davidson on the 20th anniversary of his walk across Canada

The story of Jesse’s Journey began in 1995, when Davidson set out to push his 15-year-old son, Jesse, across Ontario in his wheelchair.

Garland adds that the charity continues to be the strongest financial supporter of research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Saturday’s event kicks off at 10 a.m. Teams can register and enter into one of three divisions, with teams of 10 permitted for the family/recreational division.