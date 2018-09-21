Saint John MP Wayne Long set to enter the boxing ring for a good cause

Politicians are used to plenty of sparring in the House of Commons, but a New Brunswick politician is taking that a step further.

Saint John MP Wayne Long, 55, is stepping out of the political ring and into the boxing ring and will compete Saturday night in the Small Town Throw-Down, a sanctioned event at the Rothesay Arena.

Long will battle in the masters class in front of hundreds of spectators, taking on Danny Dow, a Quispamsis-area business owner.

The event is in support of KV Minor Hockey.

Long has boxed as part of his workout routine for a number of years, but says it’s time to take it a step further.

He’s been training vigorously for 14 weeks at East Coast Boxing and says he’s ready.

“I do have something to prove,” Long said.

“I know a lot of people look at me and laugh and say, ‘You’re not really a boxer, you’re a local celebrity-politician who wants to box.’ But I’ve acquired some skill. On a scale of one to 10, I’m a solid three-and-a-half.”

East Coast Boxing owner Chris Peters trained Long and thinks he will surprise some people.

“He’s exactly where he should be for a first-time competition. He is absolutely where he should be,” Peters said.

“Wayne’s style of boxing certainly is not to float, he’ll sting like a bee, absolutely.”

Long says he’s not afraid, but admits he’s a bit nervous.

“I’ve got butterflies in my stomach, I’m excited, a little apprehensive as to what’s going to happen, but that’s also what motivates me and drives me – is the unknown,” he said.

Long’s boss Justin Trudeau proved his metal a few years ago in the ring, defeating Senator Patrick Brazeau.

He says the prime minister has not only encouraged him, he’s helped him prepare.

“I’ve had opportunities to spar with our prime minister fairly regularly in Ottawa. We just sparred this past week and he’s excited for me,” he said.

The theme music the MP will enter the ring to is a rap song called “Anticipation,” something the nearly 1,000 spectators will have plenty of as Long squares off Saturday night.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with 15 fights on the card.