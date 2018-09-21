Saskatoon weather outlook: snow ends summer, wind chills start fall

Summer ends with snow falling in Saskatoon and then -5 to -10 wind chill values arrive for the first day of fall.

Saskatoon forecast

Friday

Light rain changed over to the first snow of the season in Saskatoon early Friday morning to kickoff the final day of summer.

Temperatures did dip back to 1 C to start as a breezy east-northeasterly wind kicked in during the day with the mercury only sliding up a degree as light snow continued right through the morning.

What's the last day of summer without at least a few hours of snow falling in Saskatoon! https://t.co/pom8xWubnL #yxe #Sask #skstorm pic.twitter.com/kcb3A4Ozxs — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) September 21, 2018

Light wet snow continues into the afternoon with a bit of rain potentially mixing in at times as we aim to warm up to only 3 C for daytime high with most of the snow melting on contact with the ground.

Friday night

As grassy surfaces begin to cool Friday night, flurries that fall during the evening may start to accumulate a very thin layer on the ground, but should melt by morning as snow eases.

A few clear breaks overnight could allow temperatures to fall right back to -3 C or so, so brace for a killing frost and wind chill values plunging into the -5 to -10 range.

Saturday

Clouds return to start the weekend on Saturday before snow moves back in midday with some rain potentially mixing in at times during the afternoon with a breezy easterly wind kicking in.

There could begin to be some accumulations of a few centimetres during the day as the ground begins to cool and we only make it up a few degrees above freezing for an afternoon high.

Fall officially begins in Saskatchewan at 7:54 p.m. CT on Saturday and as it does so, light snow is expected to continue as temperatures slide toward the freezing mark through the evening.

Sunday

Another wave of light snow is expected on Sunday that may once again transition over to some rain mixing in later in the day for the first full day of fall.

This round will come with some slightly warmer air and temperatures potentially getting as warm as mid-single digits in the afternoon as breezy southeasterly winds kick in.

Work week outlook

Some sunny breaks are likely early Monday before another wave of clouds rolls in with a slight chance of showers into the evening as we climb up to an afternoon high approaching double digits.

Double digit daytime highs should be reached mid-week with some more sunshine on Tuesday before another round of clouds rolls in with a risk of showers on Wednesday and flurries on Thursday.

The Your Saskatchewan photo for September 21 was taken by Annette Wylie near Wakaw:

