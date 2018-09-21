Developer is being ‘selfish’ alleges Glenburnie resident about proposed spa

A proposed spa in rural Kingston is facing backlash from certain community members.

About 40 people attended a public meeting in Glenburnie on Wednesday evening — a chance for them to voice concerns about the an unnamed inn and spa BPE Developments is hoping to build on Battersea Road.

READ MORE: Residents raise water concerns over new development in Kingston’s north end

The company has not yet submitted any application to the city, nor has the property been rezoned for commercial use, but BPE developments, run by Ben Pilon, have already begun prepping the site.

“We’re going downhill here in Glenburnie because of one man’s selfishness,” said Linda Tuttle, who came to voice her concerns on Wednesday.

Some of the issues residents voiced were the possibility that the new spa might drain resident’s wells, as well as traffic safety concerns.

Residents also say they haven’t been getting straight answers from the developer, so questions from people were collected at the meeting.

There are also worries about the construction work currently taking place, despite the fact that the project has not been approved or even reviewed by the city.

David Pentney fears a road being put in next to his home will increase traffic to his quiet neighbourhood.

“[It’s] advertised as a service road but I expect next week it will be a construction entrance,” said Pentney.

There were also complaints about noise and dust coming from the construction work.

“The jackhammering will start at 5 or 6 in the morning and continue on until 8 o’clock at night. That’s disturbing everybody in this whole neighbourhood,” Tuttle said at the meeting.

City staff who attended the meeting told residents that noise is an issue the city can investigate, but preparatory work is allowed and the current agricultural zoning of the property allows for the work currently being done.

“Farm buildings, out buildings, anything that would be permitted through an agriculture usage to support an agricultural use would be allowed on the property,” said Marnie Venditti Kingston’s manager of development approvals.

READ MORE: Ontario village surprised by appearance of cannabis farm licensed by Health Canada

But Glenburnie resident Richard Latimer argues those allowances are for agricultural purposes, which is not the developer’s plan.

“All of the bedrock is being taken out, the topsoil has been stripped and trucks are taking this stuff away,” said Latimer. “No matter if he does get approval down the road, he’s making it impossible for people down the road to say no.”

Pilon, owner of BPE, says he is working within the current zoning and existing bylaws, and added that a pond will be used for agriculture purposes.

“There has been some concern with that, but that is something we will use no matter what, we’re planning on doing either flowers or a vineyard on the site.”

But convincing residents his plans will benefit the community will be a tough sell.