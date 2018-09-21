Ottawa police searching for black Acura that allegedly struck officer during traffic stop

Ottawa Police are on the lookout for a vehicle that allegedly struck a traffic officer in Nepean Friday morning.

The officer was conducting a traffic stop on the vehicle at Heron Road and Prince of Wales Drive at around 9 a.m. Police say the vehicle took off, striking the officer in the process.

The vehicle police are searching for is a four-door black Acura TL or TSX of an unknown year. The car has damage to the passenger-side mirror and police say there was only a lone male driver.

The officer has been transported to hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. Police weren’t able to comment on the specifics of his injuries but did say that the officer was awake and in good condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.

