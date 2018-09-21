Canada
September 21, 2018 9:58 am
Updated: September 21, 2018 10:02 am

Woman, 51, dies in collision between car and dump truck in Fall River

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

At 3:25 p.m. on September 20, a fatal collision occurred between a small car and a dump truck in Fall River.

File/ Global News
A A

A Lower Sackville woman was killed in a collision between a car and a dump truck in Fall River Thursday.

The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. The woman’s car was travelling from Holland Road when it collided with a dump truck that was heading north on Highway 2.

READ MORE: Police on scene of serious crash in Fall River

RCMP say another motorist gave medical assistance to the driver of the car, but the 51-year-old woman died at the scene.

An RCMP collision analyst was on scene and the section of Highway 2 was closed for several hours.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and their thoughts are with the victim’s family during this time.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fall River
Fatal
Fatal Accident
Fatal Collision
Fatal MVA
ftal
MVA
NS RCMP
RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News