Woman, 51, dies in collision between car and dump truck in Fall River

A Lower Sackville woman was killed in a collision between a car and a dump truck in Fall River Thursday.

The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. The woman’s car was travelling from Holland Road when it collided with a dump truck that was heading north on Highway 2.

READ MORE: Police on scene of serious crash in Fall River

RCMP say another motorist gave medical assistance to the driver of the car, but the 51-year-old woman died at the scene.

An RCMP collision analyst was on scene and the section of Highway 2 was closed for several hours.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and their thoughts are with the victim’s family during this time.