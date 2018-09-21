Woman, 51, dies in collision between car and dump truck in Fall River
A Lower Sackville woman was killed in a collision between a car and a dump truck in Fall River Thursday.
The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. The woman’s car was travelling from Holland Road when it collided with a dump truck that was heading north on Highway 2.
RCMP say another motorist gave medical assistance to the driver of the car, but the 51-year-old woman died at the scene.
An RCMP collision analyst was on scene and the section of Highway 2 was closed for several hours.
Police say their investigation is ongoing and their thoughts are with the victim’s family during this time.
