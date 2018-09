Police have blocked off a section of road in Fall River due to a serious collision.

Nova Scotia RCMP have released few details on the crash, but say it happened at the intersection of Highway 2 and Holland Road.

Traffic is being rerouted around the area.

Police expect the section of road to be closed for several hours.

#RCMPNS #Halifax #FallRiver due to a serious collision at the intersection of Hwy 2 and Holland Rd, traffic is being re-routed from the area. — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) September 20, 2018

More to come.