Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Barrie: Environment Canada

The Barrie area, including Collingwood, Midland and Orillia, is under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Environment Canada issued the watch Friday morning just before 9:30 a.m., saying weather conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

According to the weather agency, thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon ahead of a cold front, with possible wind gusts of up to 100 km/h.

Environment Canada says the thunderstorms are expected to move through the area early Friday evening.

READ MORE: Tornado touches down just north of Barrie: Environment Canada

Officials are warning very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road.

The agency is also reminding residents that lightning kills and injures Canadians every year and severe thunderstorms are capable of producing tornadoes.

“When thunder roars, go indoors!” the release reads.

According to the Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management, if threatening weather approaches, residents should take cover immediately.