Tractor fire extinguished after sparking on Highway 12 near Ste-Anne

Ste-Anne’s Fire Department quickly mopped up a tractor fire on the shoulder of Highway 12 on Thursday afternoon.

It was extinguished shortly before 6 p.m. after crews arrived.

The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time and no injuries have been reported.

Traffic in the area was diverted for a period of time, while crews cleaned up.