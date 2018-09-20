highway tractor fire
September 20, 2018 11:20 pm

Tractor fire extinguished after sparking on Highway 12 near Ste-Anne

By

Tractor fire on Highway 12 near Ste. Anne, on Sept. 20, 2018.

Karen Hase
A A

Ste-Anne’s Fire Department quickly mopped up a tractor fire on the shoulder of Highway 12 on Thursday afternoon.

It was extinguished shortly before 6 p.m. after crews arrived.

READ MORE: ‘It was like a movie scene’: House destroyed by fire in North End of Winnipeg; 1 dead

The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time and no injuries have been reported.

Traffic in the area was diverted for a period of time, while crews cleaned up.

IMG_7696

Tractor fire on Highway 12 near Ste. Anne, Sept. 20, 2018.

Karen Hase
IMG_7695

Tractor fire on Highway 12 near Ste. Anne, Sept. 20, 2018.

Karen Hase

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fire
Highway 12
highway tractor fire
Manitoba
ste-anne fire department
Ste. Anne
Tractor fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News