GTA anglers fined, suspended for fishing in Lock 19 sanctuary in Peterborough

Five anglers from the Greater Toronto Area have been fined after pleading guilty to fishing in a fish sanctuary in Peterborough in May.

In provincial court on Sept. 13, Justice of the Peace Jason Mariasine heard that on May 12, Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry conservation offices observed anglers fishing in a fish sanctuary at Lock 19 in Peterborough.

“The area was clearly posted to indicate that the sanctuary was still in effect,” the MNRF stated in a release.

Amro Morsi Ellithy, Ziad Gaber and Marawan Abdelmegid of Mississauga and Zein Haj Ali of Oakville each pleaded guilty to fishing in a fish sanctuary. They were each fined $400 and received a two-year fishing licence suspension and forfeited their fishing equipment to the Crown.

Aly Gomaa of Mississauga also pleaded guilty to the same offence. He was fined $1,000 and was given a five-year fishing licence suspension.

Court heard Gomaa, who had caught and retained a walleye on May 12, was previously convicted of the same offence at the same location two years ago.

“The ministry reminds anglers that fishing regulations are in place to maintain a sustainable fishery for future generations to enjoy,” the MNRF stated.