September 20, 2018 2:48 pm

Hamilton lottery winner plans to give some proceeds to charity

Teodor Lazich won over 100-thousand dollars in the POKER LOTTO ALL IN jackpot a week ago.

Hamilton is home to a few recent lottery winners.

Teodor Lazich won over $100,000 in the POKER LOTTO ALL IN jackpot on Sept. 13.

He won an additional $5,000 on the instant portion of the ticket.

Teodor says he plans on donating to a charity that provides learning centres in the Philippines.

The married father of two also plans to take a trip and do some home renos.

Meanwhile, Anthony and Leonie Gallimore have won almost $75,000 with the sports game POOLS.

The winning tickets were purchased at the Shoppers on King Street and the Husky on Rymal Road.

