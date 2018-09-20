Weather stalls harvest in Saskatchewan

Harvest stalled in Saskatchewan as cool and wet weather moved into the province.

Saskatchewan Agriculture reported Thursday that 62 per cent of the crop is in the bin, with another 26 per cent swathed or ready to straight-cut.

The five-year average for this time of year is 53 per cent.

Harvest is nearing completion in the southwest, with 86 per cent combined, with 84 per cent completed in the southeast.

Elsewhere, 55 to 57 per cent is combined in central regions, 29 per cent in the northeast and 17 per cent in the northwest, where snow was reported.

The majority of the province received rain in the past week, improving field conditions, with cropland topsoil moisture conditions rated at four per cent surplus, 40 per cent adequate, 37 per cent short and 19 per cent very short.

Hay land and pasture topsoil moisture conditions are rated as 31 per cent adequate, 38 per cent short and 31 per cent very short.

Most crop damage in the past week was due to lodging and rain causing quality loss.