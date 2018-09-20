Fire rips through home in Vanier, displacing 4

Ottawa Fire Services is reporting that a house fire in Vanier on Thursday morning has left four people homeless.

Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls reporting black smoke and flames visible from a home at 191 Birch Hill Private around 11 a.m.

The fire has at 191 Birch Hill Private has been contained to one unit. All visible flamesl have been extinguished and crews are overhauling. #ottnews #OttCity #ottfire pic.twitter.com/FLuSdNZbBk — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) September 20, 2018

Fire officials say firefighters were met with heavy smoke coming from the middle home of an eight-row unit. The fire was declared under control at 11:41 a.m. and out by 12:01 p.m. There were no reported injuries in the blaze.

Fire services say victim’s assistance has been dispatched to help four adults who will be displaced from the home.

A spokesperson for Ottawa fire says that no cause or damage estimate is available as the investigation is still ongoing.

The Canadian Red Cross and the Salvation Army was on site to assist all those who were affected by the fire.