Lights, camera, action! 2018 Edmonton International Film Festival begins

The 32nd annual Edmonton International Film Festival (EIFF) will officially begin on Thursday, Sept. 27 and will have Alberta’s capital buzzing with big screen productions, gala screenings, filmmaker chats, exciting food collaborations, veteran and emerging talent.

EIFF 2018 is an Oscar-qualifying festival, meaning juried winners in the EIFF’s Best Short Film (Live Action) and Best Short Film (Animation) categories can advance in the Oscar nomination process.

This year, EIFF will screen more than 150 films from over 50 countries, ranging from short to feature-length, dramatic to documentary, comedy to devastating, studio to independent.

READ MORE: Edmonton International Film Festival selected as Oscar-qualifying festival

It will kick off on Sept. 27 with the opening night gala and a screening of The Grizzlies, a true story based on a group on Inuit students in the small Arctic town of Kugluktuk.

The festival will wrap on Oct. 6 with a screening of The Push, a documentary that follows Grant Korgan who, just five months after his wedding, fractured his L1 vertebrae while filming a snowmobiling segment in the Sierra Nevada backcountry. The screening will be followed by an after-party closing night gala.

To buy tickets to this year’s film festival, click here.

You can view a complete EIFF 2018 schedule here.

READ MORE: 2017 Edmonton International Film Festival gets underway in Alberta’s capital

Todd James will be reviewing films and conducting interviews with organizers, directors, actors and writers throughout the festival. You can watch his segments on this web page.