New Brunswick students hold debate and mock election with candidates

Riverview High School students are taking to the polls in their own way, ahead of the upcoming New Brunswick provincial election.

A group of four political science students organized and moderated a debate with some candidates in the Riverview riding, in front of their fellow classmates Thursday.

“I think it’s really important,” says organizer Katelyn Roundell, who is a Grade 12 political science student.

“I feel like kids these days should be more involved in politics and have an understanding, even though they can’t vote yet, but that they do have a say and that they should be heard.”

The organizers moderated the debate, with questions ranging from supporting the growing, younger LGBTQ+population to working with First Nations communities and goals for Riverview.

The students have a chance to cast their ballots Friday as part of a mock election; results will be made available following the provincial election Monday.

Getting the upcoming, to-be voters ready for what’s to come is top of mind for the organizing group.

“I feel like it’s very important to vote,” says organizer Emily Green. “I feel like we can complain sometimes about the government and their actions and their policies, but if you don’t get out there and vote, we don’t really have a say in what’s going on in our province and our country.”

Parts of the debate, involving PC incumbent Bruce Fitch, Brent Mazerolle of the Liberals and Heather Collins of the People’s Alliance, raised tensions, with Collins calling out the opposing parties for the province’s debt.

“Guys, you (have to) give it to the Liberals and the PCs,” she interrupted. “They’re the ones who got us in the position that we are today — $14.5-billion in debt with a $2-million per day interest! We need to eliminate them!”

Students packed into the auditorium, taking in the debate, and cheering after some talking points.

“The goal was to get their messages out there and have many of our students have a better understanding of politics and become more involved in what’s going on in our town,” says organizer Madeline Kennedy.

Riverview High School is one of more than 200 schools taking part in Student Vote New Brunswick. The other candidates in the riding, Madison Duffy of the New Democratic Party and Stephanie Coburn of the Green Party, were unable to attend.