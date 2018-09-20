RCMP searching for Sherwood Park sexual assault suspect

RCMP are searching for a sexual assault suspect after a girl was touched and kissed by a stranger last week in Sherwood Park. It happened on Tuesday, Sept. 11 at around 12:30 p.m.

Strathcona County RCMP said a youth was walking on Brentwood Boulevard near Raven Drive when she was approached by an unknown man.

He attempted to engage the girl in conversation and while doing so grabbed her hand, police said. The man then hugged and kissed the youth and walked away, Mounties added.

READ MORE: Police ask for public’s help in Sherwood Park sexual assault investigation

Strathcona County RCMP have released a composite sketch (see above) in an attempt to identify the suspect.

The man is described as being five-feet-five-inches tall, with dark hair, a dark beard and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and a reflective work vest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741, or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or online.