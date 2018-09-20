‘Look what the cat dragged in’: Feline brings home bag of drugs, surprising owner

A British cat owner was shocked to discover their cat was curled up in its bed, next to a bag full of illicit drugs the feline somehow managed to drag home in the middle of the night.

Police in Bristol were called to a home after the cat’s owner made the discovery early Monday morning.

“Look what the cat dragged in,” authorities tweeted along with a photo of the bag of drugs. “Great result in St Paul’s when a resident’s cat brought this in during the night! The owner got a bit of a shock but called us straight away!”

The photo shows a plastic bag, containing a handful of plastic-wrapped white and purplish powder.

Avon and Somerset Police gave the drug-dragging feline props for taking the stuff off the streets.

“Forget police dogs, we should start training up cats,” the police force tweeted. “Apparently the owner found this in the cat’s bed, with the feline curled up next to it!”

Naturally, social media users poked fun at police officers and the cat’s find.

“I’ll remember the “Nothing to do with me, the cat brought it in officer” defence next time I’m busted for class A drugs,” reads a comment.

“Had the moggy sampled any of them the results could have been ‘Catastrophic,’” reads another.

A police spokesperson told The Independent it remains unclear where the cat found the stash but the “priority remained the safety of the owner and the pet.”