Peterborough police arrest Richmond Hill man for voyeurism

Peterborough police have arrested a man on a warrant for several charges including voyeurism involving a woman he once had an intimate relationship with.

An investigation by police revealed that between July 15 and Aug. 13, the man allegedly captured sexual photos of a woman without her knowledge or consent. The couple was in an intimate relationship.

Police say the man altered the photos and posted them on social media. He also is accused of making continued unwanted contact with the woman and damaging a vehicle in Peterborough belonging to an acquaintance of the woman.

As a result of the investigation on Sept., 10, a warrant was issued for the arrest of man.

On Sept, 18, the man attended the Peterborough police station where he was arrested on the warrant. He has been charged with voyeurism, criminal harassment and mischief under $5,000.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 4.

“The name of the accused will not be released in order to protect the identity of the victim in this domestic-related incident,” police stated Thursday.