Woman wanted by police in Ottawa hotel homicide turns herself in

The 32-year-old woman wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the high-profile death of a man at a local hotel last weekend has turned herself in, Ottawa police have confirmed.

The Ottawa Police Service had issued a Canada-wide warrant for Crystal Bastien’s arrest on Tuesday after police found Mohamad Mana, a 30-year-old Ottawa man, dead on Saturday night in a hotel room on Walkley Road, in Ottawa’s south end.

In a tweet Thursday morning, the Ottawa Police Service said Bastien was arrested Wednesday night “without incident.”

In announcing they were seeking Bastien on a first-degree murder charge, police said the Ottawa woman was “considered to be violent.” Joseph Addelman, Bastien’s lawyer, disputes that characterization of his client.

“The police narrative has been in complete (sic) as it pertains to my client. She is not a violent person,” Addelman said in a brief email statement to Global News.

“She was lucky to escape with her life that night.”

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying another woman they would like to speak to about Saturday night’s homicide at the Residence Inn by Marriott.

In surveillance footage shared by police, the woman is seen wearing a black, long-sleeved top and grey pants or leggings. Her blond hair is pulled back in a long ponytail. (A spokesperson for the Ottawa police was not able to confirm whether the surveillance footage was of the lobby of the Residence Inn.)

Police also released a still image of the woman carrying a Goodlife gym bag.

A separate Ottawa police investigation is ongoing into how internal documents containing personal and confidential information in this homicide investigation were accidentally released in an email.

Documents containing names, phone numbers and statements from witnesses and details of the case were included in an email on Sunday morning to approximately 200 addresses, including members of the media.

