Regina Airport Authority run mock disaster exercise

Flames busted through the sky at the Regina airport this afternoon in part of a mock disaster exercise.

“Today really is about insurance. It’s about practicing plans and making those plans more effective so in the event of a major event, we are ready,” Regina Airport Authority President and CEO James Bogusz said.

Done every four years, these mock disasters are about having firefighters, police and ems work together for if and when disaster strikes.

“It’s really important to get with all our partners so we all work together, we all know what we are going to do and what we have to do when we come on the scene of a crash,” Regina Airport Authority Fire Chief Kevin Hembroff said.

“There’s so many things that happen and so many perimeters. So, when we train together, we are all on the same page when disaster happens.”

The mock-up is also important for Regina Fire, who don’t always get this specific type of training.

“Fighting a hydrocarbon fire is a lot different than working with a wood burning fire. They need to learn what we need to do in order to put that fire out,” Hembroff said.

Each year the Regina airport changes the scenario, making improvements along the way.

“We’ve really ramped up our operation centre procedures which is how we support the folks out here in the field,” Bogusz said.

“We are absolutely confident in our procedures, but we always want to make sure they are always enhanced. Practicing like this today, makes all the difference for all our partners.“

More than 150 volunteers took part in the exercise, mandated and regulated by Transport Canada.