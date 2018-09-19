Physiotherapist back at Riverview school after public plea from parents

A Riverview, N.B., mother says she’s pleased her son will be able to get the physiotherapy he needs in school.

Melissa Cormier, who’s 12-year-old son Dante lives with cerebral palsy, was thrilled to receive a call from Horizon Health Tuesday, informing her that a physiotherapist has been reinstated at her son’s school.

“I’m glad that they finally realized that our kids do need help, and they do need the care,” Cormier said.

Dante has been seeing the same physiotherapist since he started school, up until this year. There was no physiotherapist to start the year, leaving parents concerned about their children’s health.

Global News spoke with the grandmother of another student at a different school within the same district, who says her granddaughter is still in need because she hasn’t received any updates.

Meanwhile, Cormier says she was told by Horizon Health the physiotherapist is back at Riverview East School until ”further notice,” but fears for what could happen if it’s not a permanent move.

“Hopefully they’ll keep her on because if not, then the [physiotherapist] that they will bring in the schools is only for part time. It’s not full time, and we need a full-time position,” she said

Cormier previously voiced concerns about her son possibly needing another surgery if he didn’t receive proper care, so she’s hoping that concern can be avoided as a result of the reinstatement of the school physiotherapist.

“The first time he went through the surgery was the hardest thing, as a parent, to see your child to go through.”

Cormier says Dante is expected to have a visit with the returning therapist within the next two weeks.