Great-grandmother kills massive gator in Texas she believes ate her miniature horse

A great-grandmother in Texas shot and killed a monster-sized alligator that she believes ate her miniature horse three years ago.

“One shot and he went under,” Judy Cochran, who also happens to be the mayor of Livingston, told the Houston’s Click2 News.

The mayor told the Houston Chronicle she believed the 3.5 metre, 263 kilogram gator was the beast responsible for eating her miniature horse.

“We think this is the gator that ate one of our miniature horses several years ago, as big as this gator was, he could’ve easily eaten it,” Cochran said. “Typically the gators don’t bother us, but we’ve been looking for (this one).”

Speaking with a local Fox News channel on Sunday, the mayor said her son-in-law baited the gator with a raccoon carcass on a hook in a pond on their property. She was in meetings at the time when she received a phone call.

“We’ve got the big one nanna, so come on down,” Cochran recalled of the phone conversation.

All it took was one shot from her Winchester .22 Magnum to bring down the beast. Cochran said she’s been trying to avenge the death of her horse for quite some time and only has a small window every year to try.

“Polk County is one of 12 core counties that you can only kill a gator between September the 10th and September the 30th—only that 20 days,” said Cochran.