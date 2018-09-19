Hamilton and Halton students beating EQAO test averages

The latest EQAO results show Hamilton and Halton students beat the provincial averages for reading, writing and math.

79 per cent of Grade 3 students with the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board attained the provincial standard in reading, 78 per cent in writing and 66 per cent in math.

As for Grade 6 students, 84 per cent achieved Level 3 and 4 in reading, 85 per cent in writing and 54 per cent in math.

The Education and Accountability Office (EQAO) released the 2017-18 assessment results today. HWDSB saw either improvements or things stabilize on six of nine assessments. View our results at https://t.co/RfKw9yJrX7 pic.twitter.com/IoWrculMJF — HWDSB (@HWDSB) September 19, 2018

“The results for 2017-2018 show once again that our students, supported by the outstanding work of staff at both the school and the central office, achieve to a very high standard,” said Director of Education David Hansen.

84 per cent of Grade 9 Academic students met Ontario’s standard for math while 45 per cent of applied students did so — greater than the provincial averages of 81 per cent and 38 per cent, respectively.

“Today’s release of the 2017-18 EQAO results show that we need to continue executing our Strategic Directions,” said Director of Education Manny Figueiredo. “We know our students are capable of more and we will continue to focus on closing the gap with other students in Ontario.”

Elementary students in Halton who took the EQAO tests in 2017-18 performed better than the provincial average.

Results in Grade 3 reading, and in Grade 6 reading and writing, were the highest ever recorded in the Halton District School Board.

Grade 3 students saw a percentage-point gain from the previous year from 82 per cent to 83 per cent, which is eight percentage points above the provincial average of 75 per cent.

The Grade 6 reading results came in at 88 per cent, up from 87 per cent in the previous year, and above the provincial average of 82 per cent.

Grade 6 students achieved 87 per cent in writing, beating Ontario’s average of 80 per cent, and up by one percentage point from the previous school year.

“We are very proud of the HDSB’s overall EQAO results,” says David Boag, associate director for the Halton District School Board. “We continue to achieve very high results in most areas and recognize the work of our staff in supporting student learning across the system.”

HDSB achieves highest results ever in Grade 3 Reading and Grade 6 Reading and Writing on EQAO assessments https://t.co/EHsxsUZFbX pic.twitter.com/Q455kGTGBj — HDSB (@HaltonDSB) September 19, 2018

However, HDSB officials say they still need to make improvements in math.

While students in Grades 3 and 6 still scored above the provincial average in mathematics, they’re both down from 2016-17.

Sixty-eight per cent of Grade 3 students and 56 per cent of Grade 6 students attained the provincial standard in math. Both are above the provincial average of 61 per cent and 49 per cent, respectively.

EQAO results show HDSB continues to perform above provincial average on Grade 9 Academic Math and Grade 10 Literacy Test https://t.co/neYo4PZ1m9 pic.twitter.com/PI69oW8yfJ — HDSB (@HaltonDSB) September 19, 2018

As for Grade 9, 91 per cent of academic students and 54 per cent of applied students achieved the provincial standard. Ontario’s averages are 84 per cent and 45 per cent, respectively.

The board recorded an 85 per cent success rate for first time eligible Grade 10 students writing the Ontario Secondary School Literacy Test, down by two percentage points from last year, but ahead of the provincial average of 79 per cent.