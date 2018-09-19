RCMP officer punches Thompson ‘man several times in the face’, says IIU

A Thompson RCMP officer is being investigated after a man was punched in the face Sept. 12, says Manitoba’s police watchdog.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) said Wednesday that two RCMP officers in Thompson went to a call about an intoxicated woman.

When they got there, officers got into an “altercation with a male bystander that resulted in one of the officers punching the man several times in the face.”

RCMP were given surveillance video of the fight, who then turned it over to the IIU.

READ MORE: IIU investigating arrest made outside Siloam Mission

It’s unknown if the man suffered serious injuries as a result of the fight but the IIU will nevertheless investigate the incident.

They are asking anyone who saw the fight or who has video footage to contact them at 1-844-667-6060.