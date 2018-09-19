Canada
September 19, 2018 10:47 am

Halifax’s smoking ban won’t roll out on Oct. 1 as originally targeted

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

Halifax's new smoking ban on municipal property won't roll out on Oct. 1 as originally planned.

Halifax’s incoming smoking ban on municipal property won’t roll out on Oct. 1 as originally targeted.

Spokesperson Brendan Elliott confirms the date had to be adjusted because of the logistics of determining how and where the municipality will be setting up designated smoking areas.

However, Elliott says the municipality is committed to implementing the new rules by Oct. 17, which is the date of legalization for cannabis in Canada.

The ban, which prohibits smoking of any kind on municipal property except in specially designated areas, has raised opposition from some citizens and business owners.


Business owners are concerned the restrictions will hurt their bottom line.

“Some people are smokers and they’re used to having a drink and going outside and having a smoke and [if] they can’t go smoking, they’re going to go and take their business elsewhere,” Gordon Stewart, the executive director of the Restaurant Association of Nova Scotia, told Global News earlier this month.

There is also criticism of the fact cannabis and cigarette smoking are being lumped together in the ban.

Elliott says the municipality will give an update to the public once a specific rollout date is determined.

– With a file from Alexa MacLean

