EXCLUSIVE: Veterans denied service dogs despite gov’t report showing ‘significant’ reduction in PTSD

Canadian veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are out of luck if they expect the government to help them find a service dog anytime soon.

That’s because the Department of Veteran Affairs (VAC) continues to deny veterans and their families funding for service dogs despite growing evidence showing their effectiveness in treating PTSD and its related symptoms.

“The difference [between having a dog and not having a dog] can best be described as night and day,” said Medric Cousineau, an air force veteran and the founder of Paws for Thought, an organization that helps match former soldiers with service dogs.

“It may not seem like a huge difference to the average person, but for those of us battling those demons, it’s huge.”

VAC’s continued denial of funding for service dogs comes on the heels of a government-commissioned report obtained exclusively by Global News that shows “significant” reductions in PTSD symptoms and an overall improvement in the quality of life for veterans matched with service dogs.

Researcher at Quebec City’s Université Laval – who followed 31 veterans and their dogs since 2016 – also found significant improvements in sleep quality, self-esteem, depression and mobility, meaning veterans who participated in the pilot project spent less time in bed and more time accomplishing tasks on their own.

While recognizing the cost for providing service dogs isn’t cheap – roughly $15,000 per dog – Cousineau says the government is failing in its promise to provide veterans with the services they need.

“What it boils down to is dollars and cents,” Cousineau said.“I don’t know how they can sleep … trying to reconcile human lives based on dollars. It makes no sense to me.”

Government silent on where to go next

The final report was delivered to Veteran Affairs at the end of July, roughly eight weeks ago.

Yet the government has remained silent on whether the report’s findings will be accepted and whether veterans will begin receiving funding for service dogs.

Seamus O’Regan, the minister of veteran affairs, could not comment on the report when questioned by Global News, saying he hadn’t read it yet.

“I’m going to go read it now,” O’Regan said Tuesday on Parliament Hill. “As soon as I’ve read it, we will come back as quickly as possible,” he said.

Asked when veterans can expect a decision on whether they’ll receive funding for service dogs, O’Regan could not answer.

“I’ve got to read [the study] before I can give you an answer,” he said. “So let me read it.”

Government ‘stalling,’ sources say

Meanwhile, sources close to the pilot project tell Global News the government is “stalling,” delaying its efforts to implement the report’s findings until they’ve received additional information.

The sources say the government now wants to wait for an American study showing service dogs improve the quality of life for veterans suffering from PTSD before making a decision. This is despite the fact Veteran Affairs has already reviewed a previous American study with similar results to the Canadian report, according to the sources.

Veteran Affairs told Global News it is “reviewing” the report’s findings, but did not provide an answer on when veterans can expect funding for service dogs.

“Veterans Affairs Canada continuously monitors research on emerging and innovative therapies to best support the health and well-being of veterans and their families,” said Emily Gauthier, a government spokesperson.

But those who work with veterans closely say this answer isn’t good enough and that the government has had years to make its decision.

“We’ve seen service dogs literally change and save lives,” said Phil Ralph, national director of Wounded Warriors, a charity that has provided 110 service dogs to veterans and first responders.

Since launching their service dog project, Ralph says Wounded Warriors has received roughly 12 requests a week from veterans. But he says the organization is overwhelmed and has since shut down its application process because the wait list is now more than two years.

“It’s been dragging out far too long,” he said. “There are individuals out there that are in desperate need of service dogs. There is only so much capacity in the charitable sector.”