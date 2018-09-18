Saskatchewan municipalities ‘very disappointed’ in changes to photo radar fines

Civic leaders in Regina and Saskatoon have fired back after the Saskatchewan government changed the model for collecting revenue from photo radar tickets.

Launched as a pilot project in 2015, all net revenue collected from photo radar remained in the community where the offence occurred, Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark said.

The proceeds would be used on traffic safety measures like intersection improvements and pedestrian crossings in Regina, Moose Jaw and Saskatoon – the cities with photo radar cameras.

On Monday, Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) announced the pilot project will become permanent with a new revenue model beginning in 2019, giving a larger share to the provincial government.

Saskatoon faces a $350,000 impact, according to Clark.

“I was not expecting the province to say ‘we’re going to reduce your budget and take this money out of your community and spend it in other places,’” Clark said.

Under the new model, 25 per cent of ticket revenue from all photo radar locations will go to the Saskatchewan government’s general revenue fund.

After recovering costs, net revenue from highway radar locations will go to a newly created Provincial Traffic Safety Fund. Municipal photo radar enforcement will be split equally between the new fund and the municipality.

“I’m very disappointed in that decision,” Clark said.

During a Monday meeting of council, members resolved to communicate their dissatisfaction with the province.

Regina Mayor Michael Fougere said the move hurts safety programs in the provincial capital, including a major school zone initiative.

“We’re just concerned that there was a lack of consultation on this one … now they’ve changed that unilaterally without telling us,” Fougere said.

SGI Minister Joe Hargrave told Global News there was consultation with the city mayors, pilot projects aren’t permanent and the province has always taken a quarter of revenue from photo radar tickets.

“There was no agreement that this would go on forever … the bigger, global picture is that we need safety throughout the province,” Hargrave said.

The minister stated people fined for speeding in photo radar-monitored areas are often from outside the city.

“It is one big province and it is safety throughout the province [that matters],” Hargrave said.

Saskatchewan communities, including Regina, Saskatoon and Moose Jaw, can apply to the new provincial fund for traffic safety improvements.

Saskatoon’s Ward 1 Coun. Darren Hill considered the new application process a way to “placate” members of council or administration who may oppose the changes.

“That money is collected here because there’s been a traffic safety infraction. It should stay within this municipality,” Hill said.

He also rejected a perception he said he’s heard from the government that revenue collected to date hasn’t been spent.

“That’s completely inaccurate,” he said.

Hill said he will continue to raise the issue at future meetings of the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association.