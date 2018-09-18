Cavendish Boulevard extension faces deadline

The dream of linking the two Cavendish Boulevards in the City of Côte St-Luc and the Saint-Laurent borough could be threatened.

Montreal city council passed a motion Tuesday morning to extend the negotiation deadline with CN and CP Rail by two years.

It means city officials have 24 months to reach a deal with the rail companies to allow for the extension of the boulevard over their tracks — but no more extensions will be granted after that period.

Related Record number of Montreal road construction projects causes traffic headaches

READ MORE: Authorities update headaches to come for Deux-Montagne line commuters

Some city councillors say the city isn’t doing enough to move the file forward.

“I want action fast,” said Alan DeSousa, the borough mayor of Saint Laurent. “I want them to get off their rear end and call a meeting where they can put all the information on the table.”

For years, city and provincial officials have been expressing their desire to complete Cavendish Boulevard.

READ MORE: Record number of Montreal road construction projects causes traffic headaches

The North-South corridor is considered a vital link toward improving traffic flow and diverting heavy congestion on other primary roads and the Decarie Expressway.

“To advance the project that favors mass transit we hope to plan a meeting with top officials of CP to discuss the extension of the boulevard on their property,” a spokesperson for the mayor said in a statement.

“This meeting should happen in the near future.”

But some opposition council members disagree arguing the city isn’t making a concerted effort.

“What we need to see is concrete action and from our discussions when we’re actually talking about their deadline, their answers are very vague and wishy-washy,” Lionel Perez, the opposition leader said.