The ’80s are back at the Winnipeg Art Gallery

Expect a lot of neon at the Winnipeg Art Gallery Sept. 29.

The WAG is ringing in the annual Nuit Blanche celebration with a free, all-night throwback party. The event, called The ’80s Image, will combine contemporary art with music, dance and film inspired by the 1980s.

The exhibition features a collection of work by artists like Peter Doig, Wanda Koop, Eleanor Bond and others whose paintings and photos helped define the ’80s aesthetic. A laser dance party, ‘bedazzle station’, and pop-up hair salon will add to the retro atmosphere.

“Nuit Blanche at the WAG brings the community together for a great evening of fun and creativity,” said Dr. Stephen Borys, the gallery’s director and CEO.

“The whole building is alive with activity and The ’80s Image offers a fantastic canvas to celebrate contemporary art.”

Before the all-night dance party’s 6 p.m. start time, the WAG is taking part in Culture Days Manitoba with an art workshop, musical performance and ‘instrument petting zoo’.

