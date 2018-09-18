Police search for suspect in alleged sexual assault in Niagara Falls

An investigation is underway into an alleged sexual assault in Niagara Falls.

A 41-year-old woman says she was sexually assaulted by a man, who had been following her while she was grocery shopping in the Portage Road and Colborne Street area on Monday.

After the alleged assault, the suspect left the store.

The suspect is described as:

– Caucasian

– 20-30 years of age

– Medium build

– Approximately five-foot-six

– Scruffy facial hair

– Short light brown shaggy hair

– Blue eyes

– Pimply face

– No visible scars, marks or tattoos.

– Wearing a dark T-shirt with a “Jason Voorhees” hockey mask logo

– Blue shorts

– White running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111 extension 9399.

