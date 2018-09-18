Canada
September 18, 2018 4:17 pm

Police search for suspect in alleged sexual assault in Niagara Falls

By Reporter  Global News

Police have released a photo of a suspect in an alleged sexual assault in Niagara Falls.

NRPS
A A

An investigation is underway into an alleged sexual assault in Niagara Falls.

A 41-year-old woman says she was sexually assaulted by a man, who had been following her while she was grocery shopping in the Portage Road and Colborne Street area on Monday.

READ MORE: Shooting at Niagara Falls medicinal cannabis grow-op sends one man to hospital

After the alleged assault, the suspect left the store.

The suspect is described as:

– Caucasian
– 20-30 years of age
– Medium build
– Approximately five-foot-six
– Scruffy facial hair
– Short light brown shaggy hair
– Blue eyes
– Pimply face
– No visible scars, marks or tattoos.
– Wearing a dark T-shirt with a “Jason Voorhees” hockey mask logo
– Blue shorts
– White running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111 extension 9399.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault
Crime
Falls
HamOnt
Investigation
Niagara
NRPS
Photos
sexassault
sexual
Shopping
Suspect

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News