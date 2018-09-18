Shooting at Niagara Falls medicinal cannabis grow-op sends one man to hospital
Police are investigating a shooting at a medicinal cannabis growing operation in rural Niagara Falls.
Just after 2 p.m. Monday, a 45-year-old man called 911 to report that he had just been shot.
The victim was located in the area of Somerville and Willoughby roads suffering from a serious gunshot wound.
He was taken to hospital, where he’s listed in serious condition.
Niagara police say the shooting happened at a licensed medicinal cannabis growing facility and believe it was a targeted incident.
