Canada
September 18, 2018 1:06 pm

Shooting at Niagara Falls medicinal cannabis grow-op sends one man to hospital

By Reporter  900 CHML

Shooting at grow-op in Niagara Falls sends man to hospital.

Niagara Police
A A

Police are investigating a shooting at a medicinal cannabis growing operation in rural Niagara Falls.

READ MORE: Only 1 suspect sought in Niagara daylight shooting that wounded 3: police

Just after 2 p.m. Monday, a 45-year-old man called 911 to report that he had just been shot.

The victim was located in the area of Somerville and Willoughby roads suffering from a serious gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital, where he’s listed in serious condition.

READ MORE: Class in session at Niagara College for commercial cannabis production program

Niagara police say the shooting happened at a licensed medicinal cannabis growing facility and believe it was a targeted incident.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Falls
growop
Gunshot
HamOnt
Investigation
Marijuana
Niagara
Shooting
Suspects
Victim

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News