Nova Scotia makes changes to Residential Tenancies Act

Changes are coming to Nova Scotia’s Residential Tenancies Act that the government says will benefit both tenants and landlords.

The changes come after consultations with tenant and landlord groups, according to Service Nova Scotia Minister Geoff MacLellan.

Among the changes, landlords will now only have to store abandoned property for 30 days. Previously, they were required to store it for 60 days.

New homebuyers who don’t want to keep existing tenants and become landlords will only be able to make an application to evict a tenant after the home is purchased and in their possession.

Meanwhile, tenants will be able to give notice to change their yearly tenancy to month-to-month instead of asking for their landlord’s permission.

And leases for a single tenant who dies will be terminated the next month, which eliminates “unnecessary financial hardship for the family of the deceased.” The province points out that currently, the family of a deceased tenant has to give one month’s formal notice to end a tenancy and could be responsible for up to two months’ rent depending on when the notice is given.

As well, both tenants and landlords will be able to serve documents electronically.

According to the province, there are more than 300,000 people living in over 110,000 rental properties across Nova Scotia.