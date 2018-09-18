Canada
September 18, 2018 12:03 pm

Free testing aims to monitor the spread of CWD in Saskatchewan

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Hunters in Saskatchewan are being encouraged to submit heads from deer, elk, caribou and moose for CWD testing.

Kneale Quayle / Viewer Supplied
A A

The Saskatchewan government is looking for help from hunters to monitor the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in the province.

Hunters are being encouraged to submit heads from deer, elk, caribou and moose for testing of the fatal, infectious central nervous system disease.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan hunters donate more heads for chronic wasting disease testing


Story continues below

CWD was first discovered in a wild mule deer in 2000, and since then has been found in elk and moose. It has yet to be detected in caribou.

Forty-four of the province’s 83 wildlife management zones have had confirmed CWD cases.

Heads can be taken to a number of designated drop-off locations throughout the province for testing at no cost. Antlers must be removed, the head double-bagged, and tagged with a CWD tracking number.

More information can be found at the CWD online tracking system.

READ MORE: Gov’t seeks public input on trespassing in rural Saskatchewan

Deer carcasses should also not be transported from the area where it was taken. If a carcass is transported, it should be disposed of by double-bagging it and then taking it to the landfill.

No one should consume meat or other parts of animals that have not been tested or found to be CWD positive.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Caribou
Chronic Wasting Disease
Chronic Wasting Disease Saskatchewan
CWD
CWD Saskatchewan
CWD Testing Saskatchewan
Deer
Elk
Government of Saskatchewan
Moose
Saskatchewan Chronic Wasting Disease
Saskatchewan Government

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News