Kanye West, Adam Driver to appear in ‘SNL’ Season 44 premiere
A A
On Monday, Saturday Night Live(SNL) announced that Girls star Adam Driver will host the season premiere, with rapper Kanye West as the musical guest.
SNL announced the selections on Twitter, adding “Big Day, Big News.”
READ MORE: Kanye West claims he was not ‘stumped’ by Jimmy Kimmel’s Donald Trump question
This will be Driver’s second time hosting the show, and West’s seventh appearance since 2005.
WATCH BELOW: The latest on SNL
Fans of SNL took to Twitter to discuss the host and musical guest for the Season 44 premiere.
The Season 44 premiere will air on Global on Sept. 29 at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT.Follow @KatieScottNews
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.