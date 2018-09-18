Entertainment
Kanye West, Adam Driver to appear in ‘SNL’ Season 44 premiere

On Monday, Saturday Night Live(SNL) announced that Girls star Adam Driver will host the season premiere, with rapper Kanye West as the musical guest.

SNL announced the selections on Twitter, adding “Big Day, Big News.”

This will be Driver’s second time hosting the show, and West’s seventh appearance since 2005.

Fans of SNL took to Twitter to discuss the host and musical guest for the Season 44 premiere.

The Season 44 premiere will air on Global on Sept. 29 at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT.

