Kanye West, Adam Driver to appear in ‘SNL’ Season 44 premiere

On Monday, Saturday Night Live(SNL) announced that Girls star Adam Driver will host the season premiere, with rapper Kanye West as the musical guest.

SNL announced the selections on Twitter, adding “Big Day, Big News.”

This will be Driver’s second time hosting the show, and West’s seventh appearance since 2005.

Fans of SNL took to Twitter to discuss the host and musical guest for the Season 44 premiere.

Adam Driver and Kanye to kick off the new SNL season. 💯 here for that. — Kara Head (@karahead_) September 17, 2018

ADAM DRIVER IS GOING BACK TO #SNL TO FEED US. WE STAN A KING — Ella 🦁 (@filmflairs) September 17, 2018

SNL: Who should host the season premiere of SNL?

Me: Lady Gaga. Her movie comes out and she can be both the host and the musical guest for A Star is Born!

SNL: We'll get Adam Driver to host with musical guest Kanye West

Me: pic.twitter.com/yze57j896L — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) September 17, 2018

Adam Driver has been great on SNL. Kanye has been great on SNL. But this is not a great SNL premiere. https://t.co/GPkjclXd9u — Jillian Sederholm (@JillianSed) September 17, 2018

The last Kanye SNL appearance gave us this moment tho pic.twitter.com/1BWFyQbqxL — Frazier Tharpe (@The_SummerMan) September 17, 2018

“adam driver to host snl” “also kanye performing” pic.twitter.com/dBYof37Eg1 — melanie 💟 (@likewatercress) September 18, 2018

The Season 44 premiere will air on Global on Sept. 29 at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT.