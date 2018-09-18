Barrie police investigating after abandoned home damaged by bullet hole

Police are appealing for witnesses after an abandoned home in Barrie was damaged.

According to Barrie police, on Saturday just before 8:30 a.m., officers received a report that a house on Dunlop Street West had been damaged by bullet holes.

A police investigation revealed the damage was the result of a single gunshot through the front window.

Officers say the incident occurred sometime early Saturday between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

According to police, the home was vacant at the time and there have been no reports of injury as a result of the incident.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).