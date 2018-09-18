Crime
September 18, 2018 11:27 am

Barrie police investigating after abandoned home damaged by bullet hole

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

The Barrie Police Service headquarters.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Police are appealing for witnesses after an abandoned home in Barrie was damaged.

According to Barrie police, on Saturday just before 8:30 a.m., officers received a report that a house on Dunlop Street West had been damaged by bullet holes.

A police investigation revealed the damage was the result of a single gunshot through the front window.

Officers say the incident occurred sometime early Saturday between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

READ MORE: 3 charged after police seize handgun, drugs during traffic stop in Orillia

According to police, the home was vacant at the time and there have been no reports of injury as a result of the incident.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Abandoned House
abandoned house damaged
Barrie Police
Bullet
Bullet Holes
Dunlop Street
Dunlop Street West
House Damaged
vacant house damaged

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News