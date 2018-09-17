Russia loses contact with aircraft with 14 on board in Syria

Russia‘s defense ministry said it had lost contact with an IL-20 aircraft with 14 servicemen on board near Syria’s Hmeimim airbase, Syrian state-run Ikhbariya TV reported late on Monday.

Syrian state media said earlier on Monday missiles were fired from the sea at several locations in the Syrian coastal city of Latakia, but were intercepted by air defenses.

No further details were immediately available.