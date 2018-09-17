World
September 17, 2018 7:53 pm

Russia loses contact with aircraft with 14 on board in Syria

By Nayera Abdallah Reuters

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016 file photo, Russian air force personnel prepare to load humanitarian cargo on board a Syrian Il-76 plane at Hemeimeem air base in Syria.

AP Photo/Vladimir Isachenkov, File
Russia‘s defense ministry said it had lost contact with an IL-20 aircraft with 14 servicemen on board near Syria’s Hmeimim airbase, Syrian state-run Ikhbariya TV reported late on Monday.

Syrian state media said earlier on Monday missiles were fired from the sea at several locations in the Syrian coastal city of Latakia, but were intercepted by air defenses.

No further details were immediately available.

