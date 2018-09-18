Crafty Closet Cleanout declutters Okanagan homes while supporting local children

Got some crafting supplies sitting around?

The team at the Great Closet Cleanout is banking on homes around the Okanagan holding onto crafting supplies they just don’t need.

For this reason, the team is hosting the first Crafty Closet Cleanout, a fundraiser that supports the Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs.

Anyone is welcome to rent a table for $40 and sell their unused crafting supplies to others who could benefit from discounted goods.

Supplies for scrapbooking, knitting, woodworking, painting and jewelry are just some of the options at the fundraiser.

Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown founded the Great Closet Cleanout four years ago in Kelowna. She helps people declutter their gently used clothing.

Using the same concept, Brown is hoping people will benefit from decluttering craft supplies.

“I like to call it the Pinterest effect,” Brown said. “We see things online and we think we can make them. We buy all the supplies for it and then it just doesn’t work out and we lose interest.”

Brown says this form of resale ensures items stay out of landfills.

“If we can give a second life to items, that’s one less item that goes to the garbage,” Brown said.

The Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs is an organization that supports any child or family in need with the goal of giving kids a great future.

Richelle Leckey is the community engagement co-ordinator at the non-profit organization and is thrilled with the new partnership.

“Everything that is made through this event will be put back into programs and services,” Leckey said. “To provide them with additional crafts and sports equipment as well as food and nutrition programs.”

And whatever craft supplies don’t sell will be donated to the boys and girls club.

“We are an organization that makes do, oftentimes. Lots of sharing of glue sticks and things like that so, with the donations of the craft supplies, it will just enhance what is available to the kids.”

The Crafty Closet Cleanout takes place at the Kelowna Boys and Girls Club at 1434 Graham St. on Sunday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Entrance is $5 an adult and free for children.