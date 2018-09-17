Semi crashes into RCMP cruiser near Selkirk, say police

An RCMP cruiser ended up in a ditch on Monday after a collision with a semi-trailer north of Winnipeg on Monday.

Paul Manaigre of the Manitoba RCMP said a transport truck travelling eastbound on Hwy. 4 struck the police car headed northbound on PR 508.

Manaigre said while both vehicles wound up in the ditch, no injuries were reported.

The crash is under investigation.