Semi crashes into RCMP cruiser near Selkirk, say police
An RCMP cruiser ended up in a ditch on Monday after a collision with a semi-trailer north of Winnipeg on Monday.
Paul Manaigre of the Manitoba RCMP said a transport truck travelling eastbound on Hwy. 4 struck the police car headed northbound on PR 508.
Manaigre said while both vehicles wound up in the ditch, no injuries were reported.
The crash is under investigation.
