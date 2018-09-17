‘I am really upset’ Justin Trudeau says during meeting with Saskatchewan chiefs

A video posted online shows Prime Minister Justin Trudeau telling chiefs he is upset about how time was managed in a recent meeting with the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN).

Trudeau met with the Saskatchewan chiefs when he was in Saskatoon for the Liberal Party’s annual caucus retreat last week.

In the video, which is around four minutes long, Trudeau said the plan was to meet with eight people for an hour-long meeting.

But many other people showed up and there wasn’t time for everyone to speak.

Trudeau told FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron “I am really, really upset” and said the meeting is not in the spirit of reconciliation.

The FSIN denied posting the video.

“The FSIN is grateful for the meeting with Prime Minister Trudeau, but we require more time to discuss the many crisis’s facing our First Nations communities” said FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron in a statement.

“The frustration in the video is real.”

Cameron said a time management issue did not allow all chiefs at the meeting to speak and some viewing the clip may take it out of context.

“The social media clip did not capture the entirety of the meeting and could be construed negatively. That is unfortunate,” Cameron said.

“Our mutual priority with Canada is to lift our people out of poverty, and to do so in the spirit of reconciliation, which is based upon the Treaties that bind our people with Canada.”

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement Trudeau was unable to get through all the issues put forward in the meeting but looks forward to connecting with First Nations leaders in Saskatchewan in the future.

Cameron said he is looking forward to that meeting.

“We have since had communication with the PMO and in the future, the time will be set aside for those First Nations who didn’t receive the opportunity,” he said.

