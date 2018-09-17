Saskatoon weather outlook: frost, snow and rain

Patchy frost, snow and more rain rolls into the forecast.

Saskatoon forecast

Monday

Light rain Sunday night turned into lingering mist Monday morning in the city as temperatures fell back to 3 C to start the day.

Further north and west in places like Prince Albert, North Battleford and Shellbrook, wet snow fell Sunday into Monday.

#EmmaOKeeffe This is how much snow fell at our farm in the #NorthBattleford area last night. Imagine if she had been outside…. pic.twitter.com/bteUO6Z17b — Christine Freethy (@prairietara) September 17, 2018

So I did try to go work this morning. I could hear the trees snapping. You should be getting 3 inches of snow while the leaves are still green and crops are standing in the fields. #meetinglake pic.twitter.com/5Na1usqKQw — Christine Freethy (@prairietara) September 17, 2018

That’s how much snow fell at Meeting Lake. It is September 18th. Crops are still in the field. #skroads #skstorm pic.twitter.com/hIaoONEO7h — Christine Freethy (@prairietara) September 17, 2018

Was Malt maybe pic.twitter.com/Ev75nNy8Sx — Western Alienation (@WSeperation) September 17, 2018

Another round of light rain will roll through early in the afternoon before easing later on as cloud cover sticks around and we make our way up to a daytime high pushing in high single digits.

Monday night

Partly to mostly cloudy skies linger through the evening with fog patches possible as we cool down to the freezing mark with patchy frost overnight, so be sure to cover up or bring in frost-sensitive plants.

Tuesday

A sky full of clouds will stick around on Tuesday as morning mist and fog starts to dissipate with a slight chance of drizzle to start the day.

Temperatures will once again struggle to heat up during the day, with an afternoon high hoping to make it into high single digits once again, which is well below the average daytime high of 17 C!

Wednesday-Friday

A bit of clearing Tuesday night will allow the mercury to fall a few degrees below freezing Wednesday morning with widespread frost likely before afternoon highs make it into double digits under a mix of sun and cloud.

Another double digit day is expected on Thursday under mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers before even cooler air sinks in on Friday with an afternoon high in mid-single digits and the risk that rain may switch over to snow later in the day.

Weekend outlook

Fall begins on Saturday and the first weekend of the new season kicks off with snow mixed with rain possible both Saturday and Sunday as daytime highs dip back into mid-single digits.

There is still quite a bit of uncertainty with the weekend forecast, so be sure to check back in for the latest updates in the days ahead.

The Sept. 17 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Mike St. Laurent of a rare leucistic white talk deer in southern Saskatchewan:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.