Man charged with first-degree murder in death of Belgian tourist in B.C.

A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Belgian tourist in B.C.

Amelie Christelle Sakkalis, 28, was found dead north of Boston Bar near Highway 1, on Aug. 22 at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Sakkalis was a Belgian national and was travelling in Canada at the time of her death.

Investigators believe she was hitchhiking from the Penticton area and heading to Vancouver.

WATCH: At a press conference held Monday, IHIT spokesperson Cpl. Frank Jang answers questions about Sean McKenzie of Oliver, B.C., and his relationship with Belgian tourist Amelie Sakkalis.

READ MORE: Belgian tourist identified as homicide victim near Boston Bar

The B.C. Prosecution Service confirms Sean Ryan William McKenzie, from Oliver, B.C., has been charged with first-degree murder. He made his first appearance in court on Sept. 15 and has been remanded in custody for his next appearance on Sept. 19 at 2 p.m. in Chilliwack Provincial Court.

Cpl. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) confirms McKenzie was the prime suspect in Sakkalis’ murder.

Jang added McKenzie is not known to police and that he travels around the province for work, but would not elaborate further.

McKenzie was arrested at the scene on Aug. 22 in connection with the homicide but was later released, Jang confirms. A white Chevy Astro that is connected to McKenzie was also seized near the crime scene.

It is alleged McKenzie picked up Sakkalis somewhere between Penticton and Boston Bar.

WATCH: Police have identified the woman found dead near Highway 1 outside of Boston Bar as a 28-year-old woman from Belgium who was visiting B.C. Sarah MacDonald has the latest on the search for her killer.

READ MORE: Man charged in connection with death of Belgian tourist near Boston Bar

“They had just recently met that day,” Jang said.

“Amelie’s family in Belgium has been notified of the case and IHIT hopes this will help them in their healing process.”