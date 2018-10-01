Quebec election: Westmount–Saint-Louis results

The electoral division of Westmount–Saint-Louis is located in Montreal and includes the City of Westmount as well as parts of downtown Montreal and the Plateau-Mont-Royal.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Michelle Morin

Parti Québécois: J. Marion Benoit

Quebec Liberal Party: Jennifer Maccarone

Québec Solidaire: Ekaterina Piskunova

The incumbent in this riding was Liberal MNA Jacques Chagnon, who is retiring after being in power since 1994.

Jennifer Maccarone is running for the Liberals.

She is the former president of the Quebec English School Boards Association (QESBA) and a vocal opponent to Bill 86, the Liberals’ now-defunct school board reform legislation.

Maccarone is the first woman candidate to run for the Quebec Liberals in Westmount-Saint-Louis.

If elected, she would be the first woman to be named MNA in the riding.

History

The riding of Westmount-Saint-Louis was established in 1912 under the name, Westmount.

Its name was changed to Westmount–Saint-Georges in 1939, but became Westmount once again in 1965.

It was changed to Westmount–Saint-Louis in 1992, following its merger with the electoral division of Saint-Louis.

Since then, the Liberals have been in power.